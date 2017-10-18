Jennifer Garner Joins Olivia Wilde & Dakota Fanning at Save the Children Illumination Gala

Jennifer Garner turns heads as she arrives at the 2017 Save the Children Illumination Gala on Wednesday night (October 18) at The American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The 45-year-old actress looked stunning in a black fringe dress as she served as an honorary chair for the event.

Jen was joined at the event by Olivia Wilde, Leona Lewis, and Dakota Fanning.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Michael Kors dress and Bvlgari jewelry. Dakota is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress, Sergio Rossi shoes, and Bvlgari jewelry.

Also pictured inside: Jennifer Garner arriving at her hotel earlier that day in NYC.

