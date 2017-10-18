Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 11:47 pm

Jennifer Garner Joins Olivia Wilde & Dakota Fanning at Save the Children Illumination Gala

Jennifer Garner turns heads as she arrives at the 2017 Save the Children Illumination Gala on Wednesday night (October 18) at The American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The 45-year-old actress looked stunning in a black fringe dress as she served as an honorary chair for the event.

Jen was joined at the event by Olivia Wilde, Leona Lewis, and Dakota Fanning.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Michael Kors dress and Bvlgari jewelry. Dakota is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress, Sergio Rossi shoes, and Bvlgari jewelry.

Also pictured inside: Jennifer Garner arriving at her hotel earlier that day in NYC.

