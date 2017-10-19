Justin Hartley's Crazy Impressive Workout on His 'Day Off' Is Our Gym Motivation - Watch Now!

This is Us star Justin Hartley posted a video of his day off at the gym – and his routine is sick!

In the video, the 40-year-old actor has more and more weight added to his back while in a plank position. You can hear people in the background cheering him on and giving him motivation. Justin even asked for more weight during the video!

Justin‘s fans couldn’t believe the intense workout and comments included “Dude that’s insane!!?,” “Damn,” “Beast,” and more. A bunch of people even commented that the Beyonce song in the background probably gave him the strength to power through.

