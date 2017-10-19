Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's Fans Hold Her Grammys in Rhode Island Secret Session Photos!

Taylor Swift's Fans Hold Her Grammys in Rhode Island Secret Session Photos!

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 11:39 pm

Lucas Hedges Goes Shirtless While Filming 'Boy Erased' in Atlanta!

Lucas Hedges Goes Shirtless While Filming 'Boy Erased' in Atlanta!

Lucas Hedges flexes his muscles as he prepares for a scene on Thursday afternoon (October 19) in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 20-year-old Oscar-nominated actor went shirtless as he hopped in a lake to film a baptism scene for his upcoming movie Boy Erased.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lucas Hedges

Lucas stars in the Boy Erased alongside Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe, and is based on the 2016 memoir of the same name.

The film tells the story of “Jared (Lucas), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who is outed to his parents (Nicole and Russell) at age 19. Jared is faced with an ultimatum: attend a gay conversion therapy program – or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends, and faith,” according to Variety.

Just Jared on Facebook
lucas hedges goes shirtless while filming boy erased in atlanta 01
lucas hedges goes shirtless while filming boy erased in atlanta 02
lucas hedges goes shirtless while filming boy erased in atlanta 03
lucas hedges goes shirtless while filming boy erased in atlanta 04

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Lucas Hedges, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Frank Ocean wins defamation lawsuit case against his dad - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens has turned into the queen of Halloween - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter's convinced that Melania Trump is using a body double - TooFab
  • Eva Longoria will be hosting a fundraiser for Mexico earthquake relief - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The stars of Dance Moms are going on tour - Just Jared Jr