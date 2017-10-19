Lucas Hedges Goes Shirtless While Filming 'Boy Erased' in Atlanta!

Lucas Hedges flexes his muscles as he prepares for a scene on Thursday afternoon (October 19) in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 20-year-old Oscar-nominated actor went shirtless as he hopped in a lake to film a baptism scene for his upcoming movie Boy Erased.

Lucas stars in the Boy Erased alongside Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe, and is based on the 2016 memoir of the same name.

The film tells the story of “Jared (Lucas), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who is outed to his parents (Nicole and Russell) at age 19. Jared is faced with an ultimatum: attend a gay conversion therapy program – or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends, and faith,” according to Variety.