Sun, 22 October 2017 at 4:30 pm
Cardi B Kicked Out of Hotel, She Responds with Video Message
- Hotel staff thought they smelled marijuana coming from Cardi B‘s room and she responded with a video message – TMZ
- DIY last minute Halloween costumes might save you a trip to the store! – Just Jared Jr
- The full story of Pink vs Christina Aguilera is here – Lainey Gossip
- Billie Lourd is honoring her mom Carrie Fisher – TooFab
- A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works – The Hollywood Reporter
- Did you know Mehcad Brooks has a brand new song out now?! It’s titled “Tears Away,” and we have the stream below for you to enjoy. The song was released earlier in the week, and Mehcad posted a message for his fans on Instagram after the song’s release. “Thank you so much for all the @spotify streams in the last 36 hours! We have far exceeded our expectations,” he wrote. “And I’m so grateful for all of your comments from all around the world. This the #MoreLoveMovement is just beginning and you guys are my first fans. You have no idea what that means to me. It truly warm my heart.”
