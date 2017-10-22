Tom Welling & Jessica Rose Lee Look So Happy Together!

Tom Welling and his girlfriend Jessica Rose Lee looked so cute on the red carpet last night.

The pair were in attendance at the 2017 Baby Ball Gala held at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Saturday (October 21) in Hollywood.

Also seen at the event were Nick and Vanessa Lachey, celebrity chef Curtis Stone and wife Lindsay Price, and actresses Amy Smart and Rachelle Lefevre.

The event, held in celebration of World Adoption Day and commemorates the lives that have been changed and the families that have been created via adoption.