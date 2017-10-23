Sam Smith on Gender Identity: 'I Feel Just As Much Woman As I Am Man'

Sam Smith is getting candid about his gender identity.

In an interview with The Sunday Times published on Sunday (October 22), the 25-year-old “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer reflected on coming out as a gay man and his own gender identity.

“People don’t know this, but when I was 17, I remember becoming obsessed with Boy George and Marilyn [Monroe], and all that. There was one moment in my life where I didn’t own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr Martens and huge fur coats, for 2.5 years,” Sam explained.

When asked if he felt as though he felt like a cisgender man, he showed his finger tattoos to the writer – two Venus symbols – and said no.

“I mean, I’ve got these tattoos on my fingers…I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man.”

Sam‘s new album, The Thrill of It All, drops on November 3.