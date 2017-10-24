Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 8:57 am

Milo Ventimiglia & Mandy Moore Film 'This Is Us' Scene Together

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia film a scene for their NBC show This Is Us on Monday (October 23) in Eagle Rock, Calif.

The pair play husband and wife Jack and Rebecca Pearson on the hit show.

“There’s always surprises with this show,” Milo recently told Us Weekly about the show’s constant surprises. “Even I flip open the script and I know some storylines that are coming, but when I see how they’re actually laid out, I’m surprised, but always in a good way.”

The cast has had to keep Jack’s death a big secret since the beginning of the show.
Photos: Wenn
