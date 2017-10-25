Anna Faris Says She Feels 'Incredibly Vulnerable' Now That New Book 'Unqualified' Is Out

Anna Faris made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night (October 24) and talked all about releasing her new book Unqualified, which sees her opening up like never before.

“I’ve been able to hide behind my characters for my career, which has been such a luxury,” the 40-year-old actress told host Seth. “Then I thought, “maybe I have something to say,” you know, and I can tell people about how lonely I was growing up or how insecure I felt or jealous or whatever. I’m really proud of it.”

“I feel incredibly vulnerable. I feel really proud because it’s me, it’s an exposure of who I am,” Anna added. I’ve been doing this acting work for awhile and I feel unbelievably vulnerable at this stage – but I feel proud and I hope that people can relate to it. Hopefully there’s this collective idea that we all go through the same stuff.”



Anna Faris Gives Seth’s 13-Year-Old Self Advice

Anna Faris Explains Why Threesomes Sound Better Than They Actually Are