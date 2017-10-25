Eddie Redmayne Enjoys a London Date Night with Wife Hannah

Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah leave Scott’s restaurant after a dinner date on Monday night (October 23) in London, England.

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actor kept a relatively low profile for the past few months. The last time he was spotted in public was in July while attending a match at Wimbledon!

Eddie‘s last film to be released in theaters was the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and the next time we’ll see him on the big screen is in the sequel in November 2018. Before then, his voice will be heard in the animated film Early Man, due out on February 16.