Alexander Skarsgard Debuts New Bald Head - See Photos!

Alexander Skarsgard has a brand new look that he just debuted!

The 41-year-old actor stepped out on the red carpet for the Volez Voquez Voyagez x Louis Vuitton event with his new bald head on Thursday (October 26) in New York City.

It’s not clear what role the new look is for, but it seems Alex is currently working on the upcoming drama The Hummingbird Project.

The film is about “a pair of high-frequency traders go up against their old boss in an effort to make millions in a fiber-optic cable deal,” according to IMDb.

Earlier in the day, Alex was spotted wearing a beanie to cover up the bald look.