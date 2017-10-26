Luke Bryan Announces 2018 'What Makes You Country' Tour on 'Ellen' - See Dates Here!

Luke Bryan makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing today (October 26), and makes a major announcement!

The 41-year-old singer announced that he’s hitting the road again for his What Makes You Country Tour in support of his upcoming album of the same name, which is due out later this year.

Luke‘s tour will kick off on Feb. 16 in Springfield, Mo., at the JQH Arena and run through fall of 2018.

Luke also shares his excitement about NBA’ Minnesota Timberwolves star forward Jimmy Butler starring in the music video for the title track off his album, “What Makes You Country.”



Luke Bryan’s What Makes You Country Tour Dates:

Feb. 16 – Springfield, Mo. @JQH Arena

Feb. 17 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Feb. 18 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Feb. 22 – State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

Feb. 23 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

Feb. 24 – Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena