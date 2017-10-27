Chicago Bulls Player Robin Lopez Turns to Britney Spears for Inspiration!

Britney Spears will be there – just ask Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez!

The 29-year-old basketball player Instagrammed a picture on Thursday (October 26) of a framed photo in his locker of the 35-year-old pop icon circa …Baby One More Time, which has since gone viral.

“Britney will always be looking out for us guys #IMustConfessIStillBelieve,” he captioned the post.

Robin discovered the photo laying on the floor while leaving the Air Canada Centre in Toronto last week after a game according to the NBA, and decided to display it in his locker.

“You’ve got to respect Britney. Obviously, I don’t want to show you guys how young I am. But I grew up when she was in her prime,” he said, listing some of his favorite Britney records, including Baby…One More Time, Oops!…I Did It Again and even In the Zone.

However, don’t bother asking him about “E-Mail My Heart”: “I’m not listening to ‘E-mail My Heart’…I don’t know anybody who is listening to ‘E-Mail My Heart.’,” Robin clarified.

Check out Robin‘s cute new locker accessory below!