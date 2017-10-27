Kelly Clarkson Says Meryl Streep Gave Her the 'Greatest Rejection' She's Ever Had!

Kelly Clarkson is spilling on how she felt when her idol Meryl Streep once turned down her request to collaborate on her album!

The 35-year-old singer shared the story during a recent interview when asked if there is any celebrity that would make her starstruck.

“Oh my gosh!” she told Refinery29. “Recently — I am a huge Meryl Streep fan, okay? I mean, who isn’t? But she’s one of my favorite humans on the planet. I came up with this idea to release my album and have people I like in the limelight do a little something for it. So I sent her this request, but I don’t know her at all, so I sent it like through her people… channels… I don’t even know how it got to her, but magically it did! And she totally emailed me back!”

“It was the greatest rejection I’ve ever had,” Kelly added. “She couldn’t do it because she’s filming a movie somewhere, but she wrote back the kindest, nicest note, and I was floored because a lot of times people just say, ‘We asked her people and they said she can’t because she’s busy.’ But she literally sent, it said ‘From Meryl.’ You would’ve thought I was opening a letter from Harvard to see if I got accepted! I was freaking out!”

“I don’t mind it at all,” she said. “My only thing is that I don’t want my body to be the topic all the time. Because it’s like man, you work so hard on something, you don’t want people to just focus on your body. I mean honestly, this conversation we’re having has been perfect; we talked about a ton of stuff, and you’re touching on this because it’s an obvious theme in my life, but the whole interview wasn’t about it. The reason I do talk about it is because I want people to know that we all are different, and it’s about what makes you happy. If you’re unhappy, then change it, but don’t let anyone project any unhappiness onto you. So I don’t mind carrying the body positivity flag, but I do want people to remember that I’m carrying another flag, too: my music!”