Fri, 27 October 2017 at 3:30 pm
Serena Williams Buys New $6.7 Million Home in Beverly Hills!
- Serena Williams is selling her $12 million Bel Air home – and buying a $6.7 million place in Beverly Hills.- TMZ
- Get ready for the return of Andi Mack! – Just Jared Jr
- Kristin Davis just won’t let Sex & The City go… – DListed
- Stephen Colbert schools Ivanka Trump. – TooFab
- This pumpkin carving video took years to produce! – Towleroad
- Is Teen Beach 3 actually happening? – J-14
