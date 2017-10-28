Cardi B & Fiance Offset Show Off Their Styles While Out in NYC

Top Stories
Cardi B and her fiance Offset strutted their stuff in the Big Apple!

The 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper and the Migos member, also 25, were spotted leaving their hotel on Thursday (October 26) in New York City.

Cardi stunned in a beaded corset ensemble and thigh-high boots, while Offset opted for a graphic t-shirt and an assortment of silver jewelry.

The next night, Offset surprised Cardi by proposing to her during their Power 99 Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia! (She said yes!)

ICYMI, Migos and Cardi B recently teamed up with Nicki Minaj for their hot new track “Motor Sport.”
