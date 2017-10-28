Top Stories
Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Kathy Griffin Slams Andy Cohen &amp; Harvey Levin, Says They 'Live to Take Women Down'

Kathy Griffin Slams Andy Cohen & Harvey Levin, Says They 'Live to Take Women Down'

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 8:00 pm

Colin Farrell Kisses Mystery Girlfriend at Boxing Match

Colin Farrell Kisses Mystery Girlfriend at Boxing Match

It looks like Colin Farrell has a special lady in his life!

The 41-year-old actor was seen kissing a mystery woman while sitting in ringside seats for the Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam boxing match on Saturday night (October 28) in Cardiff, Wales.

Colin and his lady love shared PDA throughout the match and they look like a great couple!

Colin has been busy promoting his movie The Killing of a Sacred Deer. He is also in the middle of filming the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s Dumbo.
Just Jared on Facebook
colin farrell kisses mystery girlfriend at boxing match 01
colin farrell kisses mystery girlfriend at boxing match 02
colin farrell kisses mystery girlfriend at boxing match 03
colin farrell kisses mystery girlfriend at boxing match 04
colin farrell kisses mystery girlfriend at boxing match 05
colin farrell kisses mystery girlfriend at boxing match 06
colin farrell kisses mystery girlfriend at boxing match 07
colin farrell kisses mystery girlfriend at boxing match 08
colin farrell kisses mystery girlfriend at boxing match 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Colin Farrell

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr