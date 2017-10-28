Colin Farrell Kisses Mystery Girlfriend at Boxing Match

It looks like Colin Farrell has a special lady in his life!

The 41-year-old actor was seen kissing a mystery woman while sitting in ringside seats for the Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam boxing match on Saturday night (October 28) in Cardiff, Wales.

Colin and his lady love shared PDA throughout the match and they look like a great couple!

Colin has been busy promoting his movie The Killing of a Sacred Deer. He is also in the middle of filming the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s Dumbo.