Courtney Eaton Is a Bloody Little Red at Just Jared Halloween Party 2017!

Courtney Eaton puts a new spin on the Little Red Riding Hood character while attending the 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party on Friday (October 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 21-year-old Aussie actress and model was a fierce and bloody version of the classic storybook character!

R5 was also at the event. Rydel dressed up as Hugh Hefner while the guys – Ross, Riker, Rocky, Ellington, plus Ryland – were her bunnies.

Calum Worthy and his girlfriend Celesta Deastis dressed up as Scooby-Doo characters Shaggy and Velma. Alex Lange wore a simple bandana around his neck.