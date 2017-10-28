Top Stories
Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 2:23 pm

Courtney Eaton Is a Bloody Little Red at Just Jared Halloween Party 2017!

Courtney Eaton Is a Bloody Little Red at Just Jared Halloween Party 2017!

Courtney Eaton puts a new spin on the Little Red Riding Hood character while attending the 2017 Just Jared Halloween Party on Friday (October 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 21-year-old Aussie actress and model was a fierce and bloody version of the classic storybook character!

R5 was also at the event. Rydel dressed up as Hugh Hefner while the guys – Ross, Riker, Rocky, Ellington, plus Ryland – were her bunnies.

Calum Worthy and his girlfriend Celesta Deastis dressed up as Scooby-Doo characters Shaggy and Velma. Alex Lange wore a simple bandana around his neck.
Credit: Jerritt Clark; Photos: Getty
