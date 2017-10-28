Karlie Kloss Dresses as Marilyn Monroe for amfAR Halloween Party!

Karlie Kloss looks white hot as Marilyn Monroe for the 2017 amfAR Fabulous Fund Fair on Saturday night (October 28) at the Skylight Clarkson Sq in New York City.

The 25-year-old model was joined at the party by fellow model Naomi Campbell who rocked an ornate headpiece and mini gold dress.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Karlie Kloss



Paris Hilton showed off her toned abs dressed as an Egyptian and was joined on the red carpet by boyfriend Chris Zylka and her pregnant sister Nicky Hilton.

Other stars at the event included Ellie Goulding, Charli XCX, and Dree Hemingway.

15+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…