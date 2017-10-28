Top Stories
Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Are Married, Kris Jenner Officiates Ceremony!

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sat, 28 October 2017 at 9:48 am

Megan Fox Calls 'Transformers' Firing the Low Point of Her Career

Megan Fox Calls 'Transformers' Firing the Low Point of Her Career

Megan Fox is speaking out about the “low point” of her career, which she says was when she was fired from the Transformers franchise.

The actress was let go from the popular films after she spoke out against director Michael Bay in 2009.

“He wants to create this insane, infamous madman reputation. He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is,” she said at the time.

Now, Megan is opening up about what happened.

“That was absolutely the low point of my career,” Megan admitted in a new interview with Cosmopolitan UK. “But without – ‘that thing’, I wouldn’t have learned as quickly as I did. All I had to do was apologize – and I refused. I was so self-righteous at 23, I couldn’t see [that] it was for the greater good. I really thought I was Joan of Arc.”

Megan made up with Michael and starred in his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Megan Fox

