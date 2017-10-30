Bette Midler Hosts Broadway's Best at Hulaween Party!

Bette Midler walks the red carpet in costume at her annual Hulaween event to benefit the New York Restoration Project on Monday (October 30) at Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City.

The legendary actress hosts a Halloween party every year to benefit the great cause and she hosted some of Broadway’s best this year.

Bette was joined at the event by future Hello, Dolly! stars Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber, as well as Tony winner Ben Platt. Her daughter Sophie von Haselberg was there too!

“.@Mollyjgordon and I were cut from The Deuce on HBO. The wound is still fresh. Happy Halloween,” Ben tweeted about his costume.

Also in attendance were fashionista Dita Von Teese and designer Michael Kors.