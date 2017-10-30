Top Stories
Mon, 30 October 2017 at 11:34 am

Corey Feldman Defends Not Naming Hollywood Pedophiles & $10 Million Film

Corey Feldman Defends Not Naming Hollywood Pedophiles & $10 Million Film

Corey Feldman went on the Today show to discuss Hollywood pedophiles and things got contentious when both Matt Lauer and Megyn Kelly asked why he wouldn’t name names of people who are abusive.

“I need a team of lawyers and I need a team of security to be around me at all time to keep me safe so I can get this message done,” Corey said. “I vow that I will release every single name that I have knowledge of, period. And nobody’s going to stop this.”

She then asked about his fundraising campaign for an upcoming movie about “most honest and true depiction of child abuse.” The campaign’s goal is to raise $10 million.

“It’s not a documentary, it is a film,” Corey continued. “I want to make a feature film, which is why we need the budget that we need. There’s actors, there’s scripts, there’s special effects, visual effects. It will be a very true story. We will have every name — everybody that affected my life, I’m going to give the perspective that I can give, what I viewed, what I experienced, from a firsthand account. We’re talking about a theatrical release. I’m going to self-distribute, self-market, make the film and hire a team of attorneys who are going to protect me and the film when it comes out.”
    Hmm… I absolutely believe he’s telling the truth about everything but trying to crowdfund a 10 million dollar movie does not lend legitimacy to this at all.

    This is where he loses me. Just do what all the other women/men are doing in Hollywood. Naming names. They don’t need ten million dollars to let people know who has sexually harassed them.

    why should he?
    ….IT’S THE TASK OF THE LAPD!!