Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Return to the Spot They First Fell in Love!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are giving us major nostalgia!

The 24-year-old “Younger Now” superstar and the 27-year-old actor were spotted spending the day together on Tybee Island on Saturday (October 28) in Savannah, Georgia.

Liam is on Tybee Island filming his new movie Killerman and spent his day off with Miley. Tybee Island is where the two first met while filming The Last Song back in 2009!

The happy couple visited a local surf shop to buy a skateboard and a Tybee Island shirt.