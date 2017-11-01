Taylor Swift Reveals Alternate Lyrics to 'Gorgeous' in Behind-the-Scenes Video!

Taylor Swift is giving fans an inside look at the writing process of her new song “Gorgeous!”

In a new vid, the 27-year-old entertainer can be seen sitting at a piano as she tries out different lyrics for the song, which is said to be written about her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Over the course of a few days, Taylor reveals some alternate lyrics like, “I’ve got a boyfriend, he’s older than us / I haven’t seen him in a couple of months / I go through phases when it comes to love / I’m nothing that you want”

The video is part of Taylor‘s upcoming The Making of a Song series which is set to air on Taylor Swift NOW starting November 13th.

Check out the full video below…