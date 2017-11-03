Top Stories
BTS to Make Debut U.S. TV Performance at American Music Awards 2017!

Jimmy Fallon Knows Why Justin Timberlake &amp; Britney Spears Broke Up - Watch!

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions &amp; Here Are the Answers

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 10:40 am

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, Kris & Caitlyn Jenner All Celebrate Kendall Jenner's 22nd Birthday!

Kendall Jenner just turned 22 on Friday (November 3) – and a bunch of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family came out to celebrate her special day!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble all came to celebrate Kendall at Petite Taqueria on Thursday night (November 2) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

The entire family appeared to be in great spirits as they all entered the restaurant to join in the celebration.

Kendall and Kourtney recently played a game for Ellen DeGeneres‘ YouTube channel, answering all of her burning questions.
