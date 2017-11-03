Kim & Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, Kris & Caitlyn Jenner All Celebrate Kendall Jenner's 22nd Birthday!

Kendall Jenner just turned 22 on Friday (November 3) – and a bunch of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family came out to celebrate her special day!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble all came to celebrate Kendall at Petite Taqueria on Thursday night (November 2) in Los Angeles.

The entire family appeared to be in great spirits as they all entered the restaurant to join in the celebration.

Kendall and Kourtney recently played a game for Ellen DeGeneres‘ YouTube channel, answering all of her burning questions.