Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Grab Late Night Dinner After Church

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Grab Late Night Dinner After Church

Chris Pratt Returns to Instagram After Split from Anna Faris

Chris Pratt Returns to Instagram After Split from Anna Faris

Tom Hardy Films Late Night 'Venom' Scene in Atlanta

Tom Hardy Films Late Night 'Venom' Scene in Atlanta

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

Sat, 04 November 2017 at 12:02 pm

Kelly Clarkson Thought She Was Asexual Until Meeting Her Husband

Kelly Clarkson Thought She Was Asexual Until Meeting Her Husband

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about how she thought she was never sexually attracted to another man until she met her husband Brandon Blackstock.

The 35-year-old original American Idol winner opened up to fans during a private concert for SiriusXM listeners on Friday night (November 3) in New York City.

“This isn’t a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I’m just going to be real: I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him,” Kelly told the crowd (via People). “And I’m not downing my exes. You know, everybody’s different. But there was something about him.”

“I honestly thought I was asexual — I’d never been turned on like that in my whole life,” she added. “I was like, ‘Oh that’s that feeling… okay! That’s what they were talking about in Waiting to Exhale.’ I just got it. I just didn’t have a clue.”

Kelly explained that when she met Brandon for the first time in 2006, when he was still married to his first wife, that she “felt something” and was “ready to take it all off.” They later met again in 2012 after he had gotten divorced.

“We didn’t really know each other, I had just met him that one time,” Kelly said. “Just from that one time, even six years later, I had never really dated anyone. I honest to God thought, ‘Is this what it’s like to be asexual?’ I was just not attracted to people.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Chris Brown spent a lot of dough on this cake! - TMZ
  • Find out all the radio stations already playing holiday music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kris Jenner got grilled about the Kardashian pregnancies - TooFab
  • Kevin Spacey is likely to be written out of House of Cards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Noah Schnapp is revealing if he'd date a fan - Just Jared Jr
  • j b

    Sounds like their whole marriage is fake. She was originally attracted to him because the idea of becoming a homewrecker made her horny. Then she remembered that feeling years later.