Kelly Clarkson Thought She Was Asexual Until Meeting Her Husband

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about how she thought she was never sexually attracted to another man until she met her husband Brandon Blackstock.

The 35-year-old original American Idol winner opened up to fans during a private concert for SiriusXM listeners on Friday night (November 3) in New York City.

“This isn’t a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I’m just going to be real: I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him,” Kelly told the crowd (via People). “And I’m not downing my exes. You know, everybody’s different. But there was something about him.”

“I honestly thought I was asexual — I’d never been turned on like that in my whole life,” she added. “I was like, ‘Oh that’s that feeling… okay! That’s what they were talking about in Waiting to Exhale.’ I just got it. I just didn’t have a clue.”

Kelly explained that when she met Brandon for the first time in 2006, when he was still married to his first wife, that she “felt something” and was “ready to take it all off.” They later met again in 2012 after he had gotten divorced.

“We didn’t really know each other, I had just met him that one time,” Kelly said. “Just from that one time, even six years later, I had never really dated anyone. I honest to God thought, ‘Is this what it’s like to be asexual?’ I was just not attracted to people.”