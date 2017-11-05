Dakota Johnson is Pretty in Pink for LACMA Gala 2017

Dakota Johnson looks stunning as she arrives at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 4) at LACMA in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old 50 Shades Darker actress went glam in a pink gown covered in crystals as she was joined at the event by her mom Melanie Griffith.

Tonight’s event will be honoring Stars Wars creator George Lucas and artist Mark Bradford.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Gucci dress and Cartier jewelry.

