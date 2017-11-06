Ben Affleck Addresses Sexual Misconduct in Hollywood: I'm 'Looking At My Own Behavior'

Ben Affleck was asked about the recent sexual misconduct allegations that have surfaced surrounding Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and more in Hollywood.

The 45-year-old actor said during press for Justice League on Sunday that he was “looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure I’m part of the solution.”

Ben clarified that “more women need to be pushed to power” and that sexual misconduct also needs to be “a men’s issue.”

Ben was embroiled in controversy when Hilarie Burton reminded everyone that Ben once groped her years ago when he appeared on TRL. Ben since apologized for the incident.