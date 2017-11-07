Kendall Jenner Joins Hot Shirtless Guy for Beach Photo Shoot!

Kendall Jenner is swept off her feet by a hot shirtless guy while doing a photo shoot on Tuesday (November 7) at the beach in Malibu, Calif.

The 22-year-old model got behind the camera while filming the hunky model, who did some dance moves in the sand.

Kendall is currently dating basketball player Blake Griffin and he joined her family and friends at her birthday party last week in Los Angeles!

Kendall is raising money for charity: water for her birthday and she has helped raise $58,000 so far. “Thank you to everyone who has donated to my bday campaign so far. Can’t wait to see how many lives we’ll change,” she tweeted.

