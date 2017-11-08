Lauren Alaina Joins Dan + Shay on CMA Awards 2017 Red Carpet Before Performance

Lauren Alaina stunned in a burgundy dress at the 2017 CMA Awards!

The 23-year-old country singer stepped out for the event held at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

She paired the cut-out dress with matching dangling earrings and silver and black accessories.

She was joined by country music duo Dan + Shay, who looked sharp in their blue and purple suits.

Lauren brought along her boyfriend Alex Hopkins, Dan brought his wife Abby, and Shay was joined by his wife Hannah.

Lauren is up for New Artist of the Year, while Dan + Shay are nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year. The trio will team up for a performance tonight as well.

FYI: Lauren is wearing Vitor Zerbinato.