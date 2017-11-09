Top Stories
Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 1:02 pm

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Ed Westwick has released a statement after a second woman has come forward alleging he raped her in 2014.

The 30-year-old actor was first accused of rape by actress Kristina Cohen. Former actress Aurélie Wynn is the second woman to come forward with her story.

“It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude that I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct. I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible,” he tweeted in response.
  • Nurse Shadie

    :(

  • meme

    I believe him until it’s proven otherwise.

  • Amber

    :(

  • Juan Cocco

    idk why but i really believe him

  • greatergood41v

