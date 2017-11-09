Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Ed Westwick has released a statement after a second woman has come forward alleging he raped her in 2014.

The 30-year-old actor was first accused of rape by actress Kristina Cohen. Former actress Aurélie Wynn is the second woman to come forward with her story.

“It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude that I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct. I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible,” he tweeted in response.