Iggy Azalea Headlines Ember VIP Launch After Announcing New Album 'Surviving The Summer'!

Iggy Azalea strikes a fierce pose while hitting the carpet at Ember’s VIP Launch Party: Celebrating A Journey Through Temperature & Taste held at Goya Studios on Wednesday (November 8) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old entertainer, who served as the headlining musical guest, was joined at the event by Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert, Ashley Greene and fiance Paul Khoury, The Chainsmokers – Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart, and model Shaun Ross.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Iggy Azalea

Iggy recently announced that she has scrapped her previously announced album Digital Distortion and that instead sill will be releasing a new project, called Surviving The Summer.

“I’m not releasing any singles or new music with my new label until Jan 2018,” Iggy tweeted. “They are two entirely different projects.”