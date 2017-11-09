Iggy Azalea Headlines Ember VIP Launch After Announcing New Album 'Surviving The Summer'!

Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2017 at 1:31 pm

Iggy Azalea strikes a fierce pose while hitting the carpet at Ember’s VIP Launch Party: Celebrating A Journey Through Temperature & Taste held at Goya Studios on Wednesday (November 8) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old entertainer, who served as the headlining musical guest, was joined at the event by Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert, Ashley Greene and fiance Paul Khoury, The ChainsmokersAlex Pall and Andrew Taggart, and model Shaun Ross.

Iggy recently announced that she has scrapped her previously announced album Digital Distortion and that instead sill will be releasing a new project, called Surviving The Summer.

“I’m not releasing any singles or new music with my new label until Jan 2018,” Iggy tweeted. “They are two entirely different projects.”
