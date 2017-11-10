Top Stories
Fri, 10 November 2017 at 3:46 pm

Mandy Moore Reveals What She's Cooking for Thanksgiving This Year!

Mandy Moore Reveals What She's Cooking for Thanksgiving This Year!

Mandy Moore poses next to a pumpkin as she celebrates Friendsgiving on Thursday (November 9) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old This Is Us actress teamed up with the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express as a first time co-host of the annual event.

Mandy recently revealed what she’ll be cooking for the holiday this year.

“I like to do some sort of Brussels sprouts situation,” she told People. “Last year I did a raw Brussels sprouts salad that was pretty popular. I like to bring dessert as well because I have a gluten intolerance, so I like to bring a gluten free option because that’s not always going to be available. I have this Paleo pumpkin pie that I’ve made the last couple of years that is excellent.”
Photos: Michael Simon
