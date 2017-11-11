Malin Akerman & Kate Mara Celebrate Humane Society at Annual Gala

Malin Akerman stepped out to show her support for the Humane Society!

The 39-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the Humane Society Of The United States To The Rescue! Gala on Friday night (November 10) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

She was joined at the event by her fiance Jack Donnelly as well as Kate Mara.

The gala brought together over 500 leaders, partners and celebrities to help raise money for the rescue and care of animals in need.

FYI: Malin is wearing Cristina Ottaviano.