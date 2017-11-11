Top Stories
Celebrities React to Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' - See Their Posts!

Celebrities React to Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' - See Their Posts!

Louis C.K. Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'These Stories Are True'

Louis C.K. Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'These Stories Are True'

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Sat, 11 November 2017 at 2:55 am

Malin Akerman & Kate Mara Celebrate Humane Society at Annual Gala

Malin Akerman & Kate Mara Celebrate Humane Society at Annual Gala

Malin Akerman stepped out to show her support for the Humane Society!

The 39-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the Humane Society Of The United States To The Rescue! Gala on Friday night (November 10) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Malin Akerman

She was joined at the event by her fiance Jack Donnelly as well as Kate Mara.

The gala brought together over 500 leaders, partners and celebrities to help raise money for the rescue and care of animals in need.

FYI: Malin is wearing Cristina Ottaviano.
Just Jared on Facebook
malin ackerman kate mara humane gala 01
malin ackerman kate mara humane gala 02
malin ackerman kate mara humane gala 03
malin ackerman kate mara humane gala 04
malin ackerman kate mara humane gala 05
malin ackerman kate mara humane gala 06
malin ackerman kate mara humane gala 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jack Donnelly, Kate Mara, Malin Akerman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are speeding up construction at their Hidden Hills home - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas has a new song out for Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines goes bald for a good cause - TooFab
  • A Star Wars TV series is heading to Disney's streaming service - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Christina Grimmie will be honored in the new Psych movie - Just Jared Jr