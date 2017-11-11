Pregnant Kate Middleton Joins the Queen at Royal Festival of Remembrance

Kate Middleton wears a poppy on her dress while attending the Royal Festival of Remembrance on Saturday (November 11) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her third child, joined Queen Elizabeth at the event to honor fallen soldiers.

Earlier in the week, Kate stepped out in a dress that has previously been worn by Meghan Markle, the girlfriend of Prince Harry!

