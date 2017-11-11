Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

The Weeknd Goes On a Date with Justin Bieber's Ex-Flame Yovanna Ventura

The Weeknd Goes On a Date with Justin Bieber's Ex-Flame Yovanna Ventura

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hints at Baby's Gender in New Snapchats

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hints at Baby's Gender in New Snapchats

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sat, 11 November 2017 at 6:32 pm

Pregnant Kate Middleton Joins the Queen at Royal Festival of Remembrance

Pregnant Kate Middleton Joins the Queen at Royal Festival of Remembrance

Kate Middleton wears a poppy on her dress while attending the Royal Festival of Remembrance on Saturday (November 11) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her third child, joined Queen Elizabeth at the event to honor fallen soldiers.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Middleton

Earlier in the week, Kate stepped out in a dress that has previously been worn by Meghan Markle, the girlfriend of Prince Harry!

10+ pictures inside of Kate Middleton at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
kate middleton joins the queen at festival of remembrance 01
kate middleton joins the queen at festival of remembrance 02
kate middleton joins the queen at festival of remembrance 03
kate middleton joins the queen at festival of remembrance 04
kate middleton joins the queen at festival of remembrance 05
kate middleton joins the queen at festival of remembrance 06
kate middleton joins the queen at festival of remembrance 07
kate middleton joins the queen at festival of remembrance 08
kate middleton joins the queen at festival of remembrance 09
kate middleton joins the queen at festival of remembrance 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate Middleton, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is changing his ways for Sofia Richie - TMZ
  • Charlie Puth won't be confirming if he's dating Danielle Campbell anytime soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenny McCarthy is opening up about her experience with Steven Seagal - TooFab
  • George Takei has been accused of sexually assaulting a former model in 1981 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You need to see Taylor Swift's stripped-down performance of Reputation songs - Just Jared Jr