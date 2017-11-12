Demi Lovato Performs Two Songs at MTV EMAs 2017 (Video)

Demi Lovato hits the stage for an incredible performance at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

The 25-year-old singer performed two songs off her new album. She started with “Sorry Not Sorry” before seguing into “Tell Me You Love Me.”

