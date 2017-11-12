Top Stories
Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Kim Kardashian Throws Star-Studded Baby Shower for Baby #3!

Kim Kardashian Throws Star-Studded Baby Shower for Baby #3!

Taylor Swift Performs '...Ready for It?' for First Time on 'SNL' (Video)

Taylor Swift Performs '...Ready for It?' for First Time on 'SNL' (Video)

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 4:06 pm

Demi Lovato Performs Two Songs at MTV EMAs 2017 (Video)

Demi Lovato Performs Two Songs at MTV EMAs 2017 (Video)

Demi Lovato hits the stage for an incredible performance at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

The 25-year-old singer performed two songs off her new album. She started with “Sorry Not Sorry” before seguing into “Tell Me You Love Me.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

Make sure to check out what Demi wore on the red carpet earlier in the night before the performance.

Watch a clip of the performance below!

10+ pictures inside of Demi Lovato performing at the EMAs…

Just Jared on Facebook
demi lovato mtv emas 2017 performance 01
demi lovato mtv emas 2017 performance 02
demi lovato mtv emas 2017 performance 03
demi lovato mtv emas 2017 performance 04
demi lovato mtv emas 2017 performance 05
demi lovato mtv emas 2017 performance 06
demi lovato mtv emas 2017 performance 07
demi lovato mtv emas 2017 performance 08
demi lovato mtv emas 2017 performance 09
demi lovato mtv emas 2017 performance 10
demi lovato mtv emas 2017 performance 11
demi lovato mtv emas 2017 performance 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 MTV EMAs, Demi Lovato, MTV EMAs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr