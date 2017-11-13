Top Stories
Mon, 13 November 2017 at 9:02 pm

Serena Williams Hits the Red Carpet for the First Time Since Giving Birth

Serena Williams Hits the Red Carpet for the First Time Since Giving Birth

Serena Williams just hit the red carpet for the first time since giving birth and she looked incredible!

The 36-year-old tennis star and new mom stepped out at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday night (November 13) at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Serena Williams

Serena got chic in a black and gold dress and showed off her toned arm muscles as she posed on the carpet.

She and her fiance Alexis Sr. welcomed their daughter Alexis into the world just a little over two months ago.

FYI: Serena is wearing a Versace dress.
