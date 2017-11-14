Top Stories
Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain & More Perform at The Children's Monologues' Benefit!

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain came together on Monday night (November 13) to perform stories written by children in South Africa at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle, The Children’s Monologues were performed to benefit Dramatic Need – a charity that uses the arts to uplift children in South Africa and Rwanda.

The event combined musical performances, dance and dramatic interpretations of monologues by Anne, Jessica, as well as Cynthia Erivo, Susan Sarandon, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Esperanza Spalding.

The Children’s Monologues presents performances based on the stories of children growing up in Rammulotsi in the Free State. Children there were invited to describe a day they would never forget, which award-winning playwrights then adapted for the stage.

FYI: Anne is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

