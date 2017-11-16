Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

It definitely appears as if Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are dating again, despite the fact that they’ve not confirmed the rumors after being seen out together on multiple occasions.

The 25-year-old singer watched as her 23-year-old rumored beau played in his hockey match at a rink in Los Angeles on Wednesday (November 15). TMZ got photos of the pair sharing a kiss while he took a quick break.

You can see a bunch of the photos of Selena watching Justin play in the gallery below.

If you didn’t know, Selena will be taking the stage at this weekend’s American Music Awards, so stay tuned!