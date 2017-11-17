Eminem Explains Why He Collaborated With Beyonce on 'Walk on Water'!

Eminem is speaking out about “Walk On Water,” his newly released collaboration with Beyoncé.

The 45-year-old rapper stopped by SiriusXM studios on Friday (November 17) and spoke with DJ Whoo Kid and Lord Sear for Shade 45.

“It’s been on my wish list for a long time, but I never really had a song that I felt like would be right to present to her,” Eminem said of the collaboration. “And based off what it was about, I felt like she probably could relate to this, too.”

“You know, just because Beyoncé’s always…everything she does is so perfect. But, the pressures behind that to…for her to do it so perfect, you know, I felt like she could probably relate to that. ‘Cause I told her, I said, ‘I never seen you make a mistake before, ever’. Like, performance wise, everything. Every song she puts out, every album, it’s so calculated and precise. And everything’s always so perfect. ”

The full interview will air on Saturday (November 18) at 2 pm and 5 pm EST.