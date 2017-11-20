Jared Leto Raves About BTS' Performance at AMAs 2017!

Jared Leto got caught up in BTS-mania at the 2017 American Music Awards!

The 45-year-old actor and singer presented right after the K-pop group left the stage during the show held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

“I need a moment to recover from that performance. That was incredible,” Jared told the crowd while walking on stage. Watch below!

BTS performed their hit song “DNA” and had the audience going wild. The group has been taking the world by storm throughout the past year!