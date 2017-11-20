Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 12:59 am

Jared Leto Raves About BTS' Performance at AMAs 2017!

Jared Leto Raves About BTS' Performance at AMAs 2017!

Jared Leto got caught up in BTS-mania at the 2017 American Music Awards!

The 45-year-old actor and singer presented right after the K-pop group left the stage during the show held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

“I need a moment to recover from that performance. That was incredible,” Jared told the crowd while walking on stage. Watch below!

BTS performed their hit song “DNA” and had the audience going wild. The group has been taking the world by storm throughout the past year!
Just Jared on Facebook
jared leto american music awards 2017 01
jared leto american music awards 2017 02
jared leto american music awards 2017 03
jared leto american music awards 2017 04
jared leto american music awards 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, BTS, Jared Leto

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr
  • Vix

    After reading some AMAs articles I came to the conclusion that I missed nothing by not watching this award show ^^