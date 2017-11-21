Adam Levine Wears Nothing at All in Behati Prinsloo's New Photo!

Adam Levine is showing off a whole lotta skin in this new photo that his wife Behati Prinsloo posted on her Instagram account!

The 38-year-old The Voice coach and Maroon 5 singer is pictured alongside his daughter Dusty Rose and both of them are wearing nothing at all.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Levine

Behati covered up their backsides with the peach emoji.

“Same butt different 😚,” Behati captioned the photo on Instagram.

Behati is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child and she skipped the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this week while she prepares for baby number two.

