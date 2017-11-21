Top Stories
Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Tue, 21 November 2017 at 8:38 pm

Adam Levine Wears Nothing at All in Behati Prinsloo's New Photo!

Adam Levine is showing off a whole lotta skin in this new photo that his wife Behati Prinsloo posted on her Instagram account!

The 38-year-old The Voice coach and Maroon 5 singer is pictured alongside his daughter Dusty Rose and both of them are wearing nothing at all.

Behati covered up their backsides with the peach emoji.

“Same butt different 😚,” Behati captioned the photo on Instagram.

Behati is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child and she skipped the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this week while she prepares for baby number two.

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Dusty Rose Levine

