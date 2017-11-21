Daisy Ridley & Mark Hamill Kick Off 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Press Tour in Mexico City!

Daisy Ridley flashes a big smile as she poses for photographs on the black carpet for the Star Wars: The Last Jedi fan event held at Oasis Coyoacán on Monday (November 20) in Mexico City.

The 25-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-star Mark Hamill, producer Ram Bergman and director Rian Johnson.

“The Resistance is really not that much to her,” Daisy told EW. “I mean, she’s been left her whole life, and very quickly is eager to sort of help other people, which is wonderful. She wants to be part of something. I mean, everyone wants to be part of something.”

