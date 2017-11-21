Gwyneth Paltrow Is Engaged to Brad Falchuk (Report)

Are Gwyneth Paltrow and her boyfriend of over three years, Brad Falchuk, engaged?! A new report is saying they’re set to tie-the-knot!

Sources tell Us Weekly that the 45-year-old actress and 46-year-old producer, who have been together for over three years, had been talking about marriage.

“They both knew it would happen, but it wasn’t a big thing to them because they were both in long marriages before. There wasn’t a rush,” a source said. The publication also announced that they’ve taken engagement photos already but were waiting to “to announce it on her website.”

The couple met on the set of Glee back in 2014. If you missed it, check out Brad and Gwyneth‘s on point couples costume on Halloween.