Tue, 21 November 2017 at 7:59 pm

Kendall Jenner Tops Gisele Bundchen as Highest-Paid Model of 2017

Kendall Jenner is the top earning model of the year!

The 22-year-old model raked in a whooping $22 million this past year, beating out Gisele Bundchen – who has held the top earning spot since 2002-, according to Forbes.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Gisele earned $17 million this year coming in second place, while Chrissy Teigen came in third earning $13.5 million.

Adriana Lima came in fourth place earning $10.5 million last year, with Gigi Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley tied for fifth place, each earning $9.5 million.

See the full list of top-earning models at Forbes.com.
