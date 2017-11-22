Top Stories
Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 3:53 pm

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Jessica Szohr and Ed Westwick worked closely on Gossip Girl for many years and they have remained close friends. In a recent interview, she was asked to comment on the rape accusations made against him by multiple women.

The 32-year-old Shameless actress said that she is “shocked” by the allegations.

“I have known Ed for years and know how lovely he is, and don’t think he would ever put someone in a position like that,” Jessica told Cosmopolitan when asked for her reaction. “It’s difficult, because you don’t want someone you know to go through that or do that to someone, or knowing them well, knowing that you don’t think they would, and you don’t want, for the girls that are coming forward, it’s like, are they stretching the truth?”

Jessica made sure to note that she “wasn’t there, for either side, so I can’t say it did or didn’t happen. But I know him well and I’ve known him for years, and I found it shocking. ”

“I hope that it’s untrue, but I also feel bad for anyone that’s been in that situation, for the women that have to deal with that, for the situations that are true,” she continued.

Click inside for details from Jessica Szohr’s recent conversation with Ed Westwick…

Jessica has spoken to Ed since the news broke and she said it has been “tough on him.”

“You know, he’s like, ‘The truth will come out and hopefully people see that and hopefully that’s it.’ It’s just such an unfortunate thing all around. And I have to be so careful, because it’s not my situation and I don’t — I wasn’t there. So it’s hard to speak on behalf of those girls or him,” she said.

Jessica added, “I don’t know those girls at all, and they could be lovely and awesome and all that. From the Ed I know and working with him for five years and having a friendship through all of that and after, it was shocking. It was shocking.”

Read what Ed said in response to the first accusation and the second accusation.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ed Westwick, Jessica Szohr

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr