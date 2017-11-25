Maya Rudolph & Jane Krakowski Promote 'A Christmas Story Live!' in LA

Maya Rudolph and Jane Krakowski are getting Los Angeles ready for Christmas!

The actresses stepped out to attend the A Christmas Story Live! lighting event on Friday night (November 24) in Los Angeles.

Maya – who stars in the upcoming musical – was joined at the event by her younger co-stars including 11-year-old Andy Walken who will be playing the role of Ralphie in the musical as they all passed out toys during the Toys for Tots event.

A Christmas Story Live! airs on Fox on Sunday (December 17) at 7pm ET.

FYI: Jane is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana blouse. Maya is wearing a dress by Coach.

