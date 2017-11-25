Top Stories
Margot Robbie Explains Why She Wears Her Wedding Ring Only on Weekends

Willow Smith Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Was 'Excruciatingly Terrible'

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Charlie Rose Is Being Stripped of Some Awards

Maya Rudolph & Jane Krakowski Promote 'A Christmas Story Live!' in LA

Maya Rudolph & Jane Krakowski Promote 'A Christmas Story Live!' in LA

Maya Rudolph and Jane Krakowski are getting Los Angeles ready for Christmas!

The actresses stepped out to attend the A Christmas Story Live! lighting event on Friday night (November 24) in Los Angeles.

Maya – who stars in the upcoming musical – was joined at the event by her younger co-stars including 11-year-old Andy Walken who will be playing the role of Ralphie in the musical as they all passed out toys during the Toys for Tots event.

A Christmas Story Live! airs on Fox on Sunday (December 17) at 7pm ET.

FYI: Jane is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana blouse. Maya is wearing a dress by Coach.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
