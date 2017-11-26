Ashley Graham, Fergie, Rachel Platten Arrive at Miss Universe Pageant 2017

Ashley Graham, Fergie, and Rachel Platten hit the red carpet as they arrive at the 2017 Miss Universe pageant held at Planet Hollywood on Sunday (November 26) in Las Vegas.

The backstage host and performers were joined by judges Ross Matthews, Lele Pons, Jay Manuel, Megan Olivi, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, and Wendy Fitzwilliam.

The Miss Universe pageant will be hosted by Steve Harvey again this year, while Fergie and Rachel will take the stage to perform.

“Get your ball gowns ready!! #MissUniverse 👑,” Ashley wrote on Instagram while getting ready. Check out her photo below!

Tune in to the 2017 Miss Universe pageant airing RIGHT NOW on Fox!

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Nov 26, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

FYI: Rachel is wearing a J Mendel dress. Fergie is wearing Balmain. Ashley is wearing a Michael Costello dress with Bulgari jewelry. Lele is wearing Yousef Aljasmi.