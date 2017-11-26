Top Stories
Sun, 26 November 2017 at 10:25 am

Miss Universe Contestants 2017 - 92 Women From Around the Globe Will Compete!

Miss Universe Contestants 2017 - 92 Women From Around the Globe Will Compete!

The 2017 Miss Universe competition airs tonight and it’s time to get to know some of the contestants from around the globe!

Ninety-two contestants will be taking the stage live from The Axis at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas later this evening. Throughout the evening, more and more contestants will be eliminated until one is crowned Miss Universe 2017.

Kara McCullough is the contestants from the United States. Another major contestant is Sarah Idan from Baghdad, Iraq. Iraq has not competed in Miss Universe since 1972.

Last year’s winner, Iris Mittenaere of France, will also be on hand during the competition.

Tune into the competition, beginning at 7pm ET on Fox.

Click through the gallery to see the contestants backstage getting ready during the preliminary competition earlier this month….
Credit: Benjamin Askinas, Matt Petit/Miss Universe
Posted to: 2017 Miss Universe, Kara McCullough

