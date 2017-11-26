'Titanic' Director Reveals Why Rose Didn't Make Room for Jack on the Door

Director James Cameron has finally answered the question many Titanic fans have been asking since the movie was released twenty years ago…why didn’t Rose (Kate Winslet) share the door with Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) while waiting for help in the freezing cold Atlantic Ocean?!

“The answer is very simple because it says on page 147 [of the script] that Jack dies. Very simple. . . . Obviously it was an artistic choice, the thing was just big enough to hold her, and not big enough to hold him . . . I think it’s all kind of silly, really, that we’re having this discussion 20 years later. But it does show that the film was effective in making Jack so endearing to the audience that it hurts them to see him die. Had he lived, the ending of the film would have been meaningless. . . . The film is about death and separation; he had to die. So whether it was that, or whether a smoke stack fell on him, he was going down. It’s called art, things happen for artistic reasons, not for physics reasons,” James told Vanity Fair.

James continued, “I was in the water with the piece of wood putting people on it for about two days getting it exactly buoyant enough so that it would support one person with full free-board, meaning that she wasn’t immersed at all in the 28 degree water so that she could survive the three hours it took until the rescue ship got there. [Jack] didn’t know that she was gonna get picked up by a lifeboat an hour later; he was dead anyway. And we very, very finely tuned it to be exactly what you see in the movie because I believed at the time, and still do, that that’s what it would have taken for one person to survive.”

Of course, Jack dies after freezing in the Atlantic Ocean while Rose survives.

If you didn’t know, Titanic will be returning to theaters for a limited engagement!