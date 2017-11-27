Top Stories
Mon, 27 November 2017 at 8:00 pm

Chloe Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Head Back to NYC After Camping Trip

Chloe Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Head Back to NYC After Camping Trip

Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are headed back home after a camping trip!

The cute couple were spotted making their way through JFK airport on Monday (November 27) in New York City.

Chloe accompanied Brooklyn back to the Big Apple as he’ll be returning to classes after the holiday weekend.

The duo spent their downtime on a camping trip over the weekend, where they played a cornhole game, made s’mores and more!

After camping, Chloe and Brooklyn also spend some time back in LA where they were spotted shopping at a jewelry store.

